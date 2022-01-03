Louisville to retire the No. 2 jersey of standout Russ Smith

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville plans to retire the No. 2 jersey number of former All-America guard and fifth-highest scorer Russ Smith, who led the Cardinals to the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship that was later vacated.

Smith's jersey will be retired at halftime of Louisville's game against Notre Dame on Jan. 22. His number will be the program's fifth retired, joining those of Charlie Tyra (8), Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Wes Unseld (31), Darrell Griffith (35) and Pervis Ellison (42).