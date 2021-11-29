Losing three straight has McVay, Rams in unfamiliar position DAN GREENSPAN, Associated Press Nov. 29, 2021
1 of6 Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford thorws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Matt Ludtke/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Green Bay Packers' Rasul Douglas breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams' Van Jefferson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a long pass in front of Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Green Bay Packers' De'Vondre Campbell stops Los Angeles Rams' Sony Michel during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Matt Ludtke/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams didn’t win a game in November.
That puts a team that was regarded as a Super Bowl favorite coming into the month in the same company with New Orleans, which has been dealing with injuries at quarterback, and Detroit, which is in a total rebuild.