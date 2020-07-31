Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Leonard 52 32.2 483-1032 .468 110-296 322-363 .887 1398 26.9
George 43 29.2 302-691 .437 139-344 167-191 .874 910 21.2
Williams 60 29.3 367-883 .416 107-295 278-322 .863 1119 18.7
Harrell 63 27.8 471-812 .580 0-18 231-351 .658 1173 18.6
Jackson 10 20.9 34-69 .493 15-35 12-14 .857 95 9.5
Shamet 48 27.4 147-359 .409 105-273 57-63 .905 456 9.5
Morris 13 27.6 44-118 .373 17-63 9-11 .818 114 8.8
Beverley 49 26.8 142-332 .428 77-201 31-46 .674 392 8.0
Zubac 65 18.0 203-339 .599 0-2 107-141 .759 513 7.9
Green 56 20.7 128-308 .416 76-208 32-44 .727 364 6.5
Harkless 50 22.8 112-217 .516 27-73 24-42 .571 275 5.5
Patterson 52 12.1 78-190 .411 56-143 27-34 .794 239 4.6
Kabengele 12 5.3 14-32 .438 9-20 5-5 1.000 42 3.5
McGruder 50 15.0 61-156 .391 22-79 15-28 .536 159 3.2
Robinson 42 11.3 46-136 .338 19-67 11-19 .579 122 2.9
Coffey 14 7.4 14-34 .412 2-8 1-3 .333 31 2.2
Motley 13 3.2 11-15 .733 1-1 5-7 .714 28 2.2
Walton 23 9.7 17-36 .472 9-21 7-9 .778 50 2.2
Mann 35 7.7 22-54 .407 3-12 9-12 .750 56 1.6
Noah 1 10.0 0-0 .000 0-0 1-2 .500 1 1.0
TEAM 65 241.2 2696-5813 .464 794-2159 1351-1707 .791 7537 116.0
OPPONENTS 65 241.2 2552-5858 .436 779-2291 1239-1626 .762 7122 109.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Leonard 52 324 376 7.2 258 5.0 100 0 94 143 33
George 22 224 246 5.7 165 3.8 106 0 59 118 20
Williams 28 158 186 3.1 344 5.7 77 1 40 172 10
Harrell 163 282 445 7.1 107 1.7 146 0 39 108 72
Jackson 5 27 32 3.2 33 3.3 20 0 2 21 4
Shamet 6 87 93 1.9 87 1.8 130 0 19 38 9
Morris 7 44 51 3.9 19 1.5 37 0 8 17 10
Beverley 56 204 260 5.3 180 3.7 154 1 53 66 25
Zubac 167 297 464 7.1 70 1.1 150 0 14 55 61
Green 75 277 352 6.3 43 .8 151 0 25 45 21
Harkless 47 153 200 4.0 48 1.0 120 0 49 46 30
Patterson 30 95 125 2.4 33 .6 42 0 6 18 3
Kabengele 1 10 11 .9 2 .2 9 0 2 2 2
McGruder 26 102 128 2.6 30 .6 67 0 23 21 8
Robinson 5 55 60 1.4 46 1.1 55 0 13 26 8
Coffey 4 10 14 1.0 9 .6 12 0 1 3 1
Motley 3 7 10 .8 8 .6 6 0 3 5 0
Walton 2 13 15 .7 22 1.0 19 0 4 4 0
Mann 4 29 33 .9 38 1.1 36 0 8 14 5
Noah 2 2 4 4.0 1 1.0 4 0 0 0 1
TEAM 705 2400 3105 47.8 1543 23.7 1441 4 462 968 323
OPPONENTS 706 2250 2956 45.5 1529 23.5 1487 0 509 924 317