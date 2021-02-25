Los Angeles 2, St. Louis 1

Los Angeles 0 2 0 — 2 St. Louis 0 0 1 — 1 First Period_None. Penalties_Brown, LA (High Sticking), 2:51. Second Period_1, Los Angeles, Brown 11, 10:24. 2, Los Angeles, Athanasiou 4 (Wagner, MacDermid), 16:08. Penalties_Krug, STL (Holding), 4:40; Athanasiou, LA (Tripping), 5:07; Brown, LA (Interference), 17:35. Third Period_3, St. Louis, Sundqvist 3 (O'Reilly, Perron), 18:14. Penalties_Bjornfot, LA (Hooking), 15:58. Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 5-9-7_21. St. Louis 11-9-16_36. Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 4. Goalies_Los Angeles, Petersen 4-4-1 (36 shots-35 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 8-6-2 (21-19). A_0 (19,150). T_2:23. Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Bryan Pancich. More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn at Creighton: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy Doug BonjourSportsUConn men top Georgetown behind R.J. Cole, James BouknightBy David Borges