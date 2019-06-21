Lopez beats Raonic to set up showdown with Auger-Aliassime

Feliciano Lopez of Spain reacts at match point after winning against Milos Raonic of Canada during their quarterfinal singles match at the Queens Club tennis tournament in London, Friday, June 21, 2019. Feliciano Lopez of Spain reacts at match point after winning against Milos Raonic of Canada during their quarterfinal singles match at the Queens Club tennis tournament in London, Friday, June 21, 2019. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Lopez beats Raonic to set up showdown with Auger-Aliassime 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Former winner Feliciano Lopez hit 16 aces to beat Milos Raonic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the Queen's Club quarterfinals on Friday.

Lopez, who was the tournament's oldest champion when he won at 35 in 2017, next faces up-and-coming star Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals. The 18-year-old Canadian defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-2.

The age differential between the players will be the greatest in an ATP Tour semifinal or final since the 43-year-old Ken Rosewall defeated 23-year-old American Pat Dupre to reach the Hong Kong Grand Prix final in 1977.

Also, the fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-2 for a semifinal against Gilles Simon. The French player defeated compatriot Nicolas Mahut 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-6 (3).

Defending champion Marin Cilic and former winner Grigor Dimitrov were both knocked out in the second round on Thursday.

Andy Murray was to play later Friday in a doubles with Lopez as the three-time Grand Slam champion continues his comeback after five months away from the sport due to hip surgery.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports