Locked up: Seahawks sign Lockett to contract extension

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks signed wide receiver Tyler Lockett to a three-year contract extension Wednesday, locking up a major contributor who could have been a free agent after the season.

A former All-Pro selection as a kick returner, Lockett's rookie deal was set to expire after the 2018 season, but he opted for the security of staying in Seattle over seeing what was available on the open market.

"Everything that I need has been here," Lockett said. "They traded picks to come and get me. They showed that they wanted me here."

Lockett has appeared to be back at full speed after playing last year at less than 100 percent following a gruesome broken leg suffered late in the 2016 season. Lockett also played through a knee injury most of the 2017 season, but still appeared in all 16 games and had 45 receptions for 555 yards and two touchdowns.

Throughout his career, Lockett has been one of the top kick returners in the league. He was limited in returns last year because of the injuries, but has averaged nearly 26 yards per kickoff return with two touchdowns over three seasons.

Lockett said his loyalty to Seattle was partly due to the Seahawks allowing him to be more than a returner.

"They've allowed me to grow as a person and they also allowed me to develop into a receiver that I'm continuing to be every single day. ... The fact they were willing to give me an extension because they see me in their future says a lot," Lockett said.

Lockett was among a handful of key Seattle players whose contracts were set to expire after this season. Left tackle Duane Brown received an extension earlier this summer. Seattle still must make decisions on defensive end Frank Clark and linebacker K.J. Wright.

