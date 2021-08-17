Loaisiga leaves bases loaded in 7th, Yanks beat Red Sox 5-3 JAKE SEINER, AP Baseball Writer Aug. 17, 2021 Updated: Aug. 17, 2021 4:31 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan Loaisiga escaped a no-outs, bases-loaded jam in the final inning after New York capitalized on a wild outing by Boston's bullpen, and the Yankees beat the Red Sox 5-3 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Loaisiga pitched a perfect sixth before Boston loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh on three singles — two of them soft, well-placed grounders. Pinch-hitter Travis Shaw lined out to left in his first at-bat since being claimed off waivers Sunday, but the ball wasn't deep enough for a sacrifice fly.