Loaisiga is 17th Yankee to go on injured list this year

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga has a strained pitching shoulder and became the New York Yankees' 17th player to go in the injured list this season.

New York announced the roster move Monday before starting a homestand against Baltimore and made it retroactive to Friday. Luis Cessa is to start in place of Loaisiga, weather permitting, in his 20th career start and first this season.

The Yankees currently have 12 players on the IL. Outfielder Aaron Hicks, sidelined since straining his back March 1, was activated Monday and was in the lineup leading off and playing center field.

New York optioned outfielder Mike Tauchman to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and recalled right-hander Chance Adams from the RailRiders.

Loaisiga is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts and one relief appearance. He gave up four runs over four innings in a loss to Seattle last week.

