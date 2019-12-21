https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Liverpool-wins-Club-World-Cup-14924215.php Liverpool wins Club World Cup Published 3:09 pm EST, Saturday, December 21, 2019 DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Liverpool wins Club World Cup. Most Popular 1 Gift shop opens its doors in Gaylordsville 2 Deborah Rose column: Acts of kindness shine bright around us 3 New Milford gets new school officials 4 More than 700 wreaths placed at cemetery 5 Shares Christmas story of a 'little boy' 6 Museum introduces Bank Street Theater medallion 7 Wilton Historical Society exhibit traces town’s early history View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.