Little scores in OT, Jets hand Ducks 11th straight loss

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Bryan Little scored at 4:49 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over Anaheim on Sunday night, extending the Ducks' losing streak to a franchise-record 11 games.

Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine and Ben Chiarot also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves to help the Jets improve to 5-2-0 in their last seven games. They have won four straight at home.

Brian Gibbons, Rickard Rakell and Andrew Cogliano scored and John Gibson stopped 30 shots for the Ducks. They are 0-7-4 during the skid.

Chiarot tied it at 3 with 5:55 left in the third period with a bouncing shot that went past Gibson.

Anaheim led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 after two.

Gibbons scored his first goal of the season at 2:19 of the first period when his pass attempt to Ryan Kesler at the front of the net went off Chiarot's skate and past Hellebuyck. Rakell blasted a high shot into the net with 3:46 left in the period to make it 2-0.

With the Ducks' Nick Richie off for holding, Jets forward Kyle Connor stood in front of Gibson to partially screen the goalie for Wheelers' ninth goal of the season with a minute left in the period.

Laine, playing in his 200th NHL game, took a cross-ice pass from Little and one-timed his 25th goal past Gibson to tie it at 2 at 2:24 of the second. It was Laine's first goal in seven games and fourth in 20 games.

Anaheim regained the lead after Cogliano went around the back of the net and fired a sharp-angled shot that went under Hellebuyck with 4:12 left in the second.

NOTES: Carter Rowney had three assists for the Ducks, and Daniel Sprong had two. ... Anaheim opened a five-game trip. ... Little and Mark Scheifele each extended their points streaks to five games.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Detroit on Tuesday night.

Jets: Hosts Vegas on Tuesday night.

