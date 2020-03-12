List of sports events affected by the coronavirus pandemic

ARCHERY

ISSF International Solidarity Championships in Dhaka, Bangladesh from Feb. 22-28 postponed.

World Cup in Shanghai from May 4-10 canceled.

ATHLETICS

World indoor championships in Nanjing from March 13-15 postponed to March 2021.

World half marathon championships in Gdynia, Poland on March 29 postponed to Oct. 17.

Hong Kong Marathon on Feb. 9 canceled.

Asian indoor championships in Hangzhou from Feb. 12-13 canceled.

Asian cross-country championships in Hong Kong on March 29 postponed.

Tokyo Marathon on March 1, restricted to elite runners.

Paris Half Marathon on March 1 postponed to Sept. 6.

Nagoya Women's Marathon on March 8, restricted to elite runners.

Rome Half Marathon on March 8 canceled.

New Taipei City Marathon in Taiwan on March 15 canceled.

Suzhou Half Marathon in China on March 15 canceled.

Barcelona Marathon on March 15 postponed to Oct. 25.

New York Half Marathon on March 15 canceled.

Seoul Marathon on March 22 canceled.

Chongqing International Marathon in China on March 22 canceled.

Wuxi Marathon in China on March 22 canceled.

Mersin Marathon in Turkey on March 22 postponed.

Lisbon Half Marathon on March 22 postponed to Sept. 6.

Prague Half Marathon on March 28 postponed.

Rome Marathon on March 29 canceled.

Madrid Half Marathon on March 29 postponed.

Paris Marathon on April 5 postponed to Oct. 18.

Milan Marathon in Italy on April 5 postponed.

Daegu International Marathon in South Korea on April 5 canceled.

Kyiv Half Marathon in Ukraine on April 5 postponed.

Rotterdam Marathon in the Netherlands on April 5 postponed.

Wuhan Marathon in China on April 12 canceled.

Pyongyang Marathon in North Korea on April 12 canceled.

Yangzhou Jianzhen International Half Marathon in China on April 12 postponed.

Vienna City Marathon on April 19 canceled.

Hamburg Marathon on April 19 postponed.

Dongying International Marathon in China on April 26 canceled.

Florida Invitational meeting in Miramar on May 9 canceled.

AUTO RACING

Formula One: Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 15: McLaren team withdrew.

Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir on March 22, no spectators.

Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 19 postponed.

Formula E: Sanya E-Prix in Japan on March 21 canceled.

Formula E: Rome E-Prix on April 4 postponed.

Formula E: Jakarta E-Prix on June 6 canceled.

12 Hours of Sebring in Florida on March 21-22 postponed to November.

NASCAR: Atlanta 500 on March 15; Miami 400 on March 22, no spectators.

BADMINTON

China Masters in Hainan from Feb. 25-March 1 postponed.

Asian team championships in Manila from Feb. 11-16: China and Hong Kong withdrew.

German Open in Mulheim from March 3-8 canceled.

Portuguese International Championships in Caldas da Rainha from March 5-8 canceled.

Polish Open in Krakow from March 26-29 postponed.

Vietnam International Challenge in Hanoi postponed from March 24-29 to June 2-7.

Asia championships moved from Wuhan, China to Manila on April 21-26.

BASEBALL

MLB: Seattle vs. Texas from March 26-29, vs. Minnesota from March 30-April 1; Oakland vs. Minnestoa from March 26-29, vs. Houston from March 30-April 1, to be relocated.

Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan: Preseason from Feb. 26-March 15, no spectators. Regular season due to start on March 20, postponed.

KBO League in South Korea: Preseason from March 14-24 canceled. Regular season due to start on March 28, postponed.

Americas Olympic qualifying tournament in Arizona from March 22-26 postponed.

Final Olympic qualifying tournament in Taichung and Dou Liu, Taiwan from April 1-5 postponed to June 17-21.

BASKETBALL

NBA from March 11 suspended.

Women's Olympic qualifying tournament moved from Foshan, China, to Belgrade, Serbia, from Feb. 6-9.

3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament in Bengaluru, India from March 18-22 postponed.

Asia Cup qualifiers postponed: Philippines vs. Thailand on Feb. 20; Japan vs. China on Feb. 21; China vs. Malaysia on Feb. 24. Matches scheduled for Hong Kong moved to opponents' homes.

NCAA tournaments in United States from March 11, no spectators.

South Korean Basketball League: All games from Feb. 25, no spectators. From Feb. 29, suspended.

Serie A in Italy: Games on March 7, no spectators. From March 8-13, postponed.

EuroLeague: Milan vs. Real Madrid in Milan on March 3; Valencia vs. Milan in Valencia on March 5. Competition from March 12 suspended.

EuroLeague Women: Famila Schio vs. Sopron on Feb. 26; Reyer vs. Riga on Feb. 26; USK Praha vs. Famila Schio on March 11; Ekaterinburg vs. Montpellier on March 11, canceled. Competition from March 13 suspended.

EuroCup: Brescia vs. Reyer on March 3, Monaco vs. UNICS Kazan on March 4, Darussafaka vs. Bologna on March 5, no spectators. Competition from March 12 suspended.

EuroCup Women: Castors Braine vs. Valencia on March 12; Reyer vs. Girona on March 12, canceled. Dynamo Kursk vs. Avenida on March 12 canceled. Competition from March 13 suspended.

3x3 Asia Cup in Changsa, China from March 13-17 postponed to Sept. 9-13.

Basketball Africa League due to start on March 13 delayed.

BIATHLON

Olympic test event in Zhangjiakou, China from Feb. 27-March 2 canceled.

World Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic from March 5-8, no spectators.

BOXING

Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifier moved from Wuhan, China, to Amman, Jordan, from March 3-11.

Americas Olympic qualifier in Buenos Aires, Argentina from March 26-April 3 suspended.

World Cup in Cologne, Germany from June 17-20 canceled.

CANOE-KAYAK

Asian canoe slalom championships in Pattaya, Thailand on March 22 postponed to April.

Asian Olympic canoe sprint qualifying tournament in Pattaya, Thailand on March 26 postponed to April.

SPORT CLIMBING

Asian Championships in Chongqing, China from April 25-May 3 to be relocated.

Olympic test event in Tokyo on March 6, no athletes and spectators.

World Cup in Wujiang, China from April 18-19 canceled.

World Cup in Chongqing, China on April 22 canceled.

CRICKET

Indian Premier League, due to start on March 29, no spectators.

Pakistan Super League: Matches in Karachi from March 13, no spectators.

Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A between Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu in Malaysia from March 16-26 postponed.

Everest Premier League in Nepal, due to start on March 14, postponed.

Women's ODI Quadrangular between Thailand, Ireland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe in Chiang Mai, Thailand from April 3-11 canceled.

CYCLING

Tour of Hainan in China from Feb. 23-March 1 postponed.

UAE Tour cancelled on Feb. 27 after 5 of 7 stages.

Strade Bianche in Siena, Italy on March 7 canceled.

Paris-Nice from March 8-15: Mitchelton-Scott, Ineos, Astana, UAE Team Emirates, CCC, Movistar, Jumbo-Visma teams withdrew. From Stage 2 of 8, no spectators.

GP Larciano in Pistoia, Italy on March 8 canceled.

Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy from March 11-17 canceled.

Ronde van Drenthe (women) in the Netherlands on March 15: Mitchelton-Scott, Movistar, Rally Cycling teams withdrew.

Volta ao Alentejo in Portugal from March 18-22 canceled.

Milan-San Remo on March 21 canceled.

Mountain Bike World Cup in Lousa, Portugal on March 21-22 canceled.

Trofeo Alfredo Binda (women) in Cittiglio, Italy on March 22 postponed to June 2.

Tour de Normandie in France from March 23-27 canceled.

Volta a Catalunya in Spain from March 23-29 canceled.

Settimana Coppi e Bartali in Italy from March 25-29 canceled.

Giro di Sicilia in Italy from April 1-4 canceled.

Tour de Bretagne in France from April 25-May 1 canceled.

Tour of Chongming Island (women) in China from May 7-9 postponed.

Tour of Zhoushan Island in China from May 12-14 postponed.

Tour of Taiyuan in China on May 31 postponed.

Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California from Oct. 1-4 postponed.

EQUESTRIAN

Hong Kong showjumping leg of Longines Masters Series from Feb. 14-16 canceled.

FENCING

Anaheim Grand Prix in California on March 13-15 postponed.

Men's Saber World Cup in Budapest, Hungary on March 20-22 postponed.

Men's Epee World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 20-22 postponed.

Sint-Niklaas Women's Saber World Cup: March 20-22

Tashkent Women’s Epee World Cup: March 20-22

Junior and Cadet World Championships (Salt Lake City, Utah): April 3-11

African Zonal Olympic Qualifier (Cairo, Egypt): April 15

Asian Zonal Olympic Qualifier (Seoul, Korea), April 15-16

European Zonal Olympic Qualifier (Madrid, Spain), April 18-19

American Zonal Olympic Qualifier (Panama City, Panama), April 18-19

FIELD HOCKEY

Hockey Pro League women's matches between China and Belgium on Feb. 8-9 and Australia on March 14-15 postponed.

Australia's Hockey Pro League matches in Spain, Germany and Netherlands from March 14-29 postponed.

New Zealand's Hockey Pro League matches in Germany on March 19 and the Netherlands on March 29 postponed.

India women's tour of China from March 14-25 canceled.

Ireland women's tour of Malaysia in March-April canceled.

GOLF

US PGA Tour

Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, from March 13, Day 2 of 4, no spectators.

US LPGA Tour

Honda LPGA Thailand in Pattaya from Feb. 20-23 canceled.

HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore from Feb. 27-March 1 canceled.

Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island from March 5-8 canceled.

European Tour

Kenya Open in Nairobi from March 12-15 canceled.

Indian Open in New Delhi from March 19-22 postponed.

Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from April 16-19 postponed.

China Open in Shenzhen from April 23-26 postponed.

Czech Masters in Prague on Aug. 20-23 canceled.

Japan LPGA Tour

Daikin Orchid Ladies in Okinawa from March 5-8 canceled.

Meiji Yasuda Life Women's Yokohama Tire Tournament in Konan from March 13-15 canceled.

Asian Tour

Royal Cup in Pattaya, Thailand from March 12-15 postponed.

Bangabandhu Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh from March 25-28 postponed.

GYMNASTICS

Artistic World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, from Feb. 20-23: China team withdrew.

All-Around World Cup in Milwaukee on March 7: Russia team withdrew.

Artistic World Cup in Doha, Qatar on March 18-21 postponed to June 3-6.

All-Around World Cup in Stuttgart, Germany on March 20-22 canceled.

Rhythmic World Cup in Pesaro, Italy on April 3-5 postponed to June 5-7.

All-Around World Cup in Tokyo on April 4-5: Russia team withdrew.

Artistic Jesolo Cup in Italy on April 4-5 canceled.

Trampoline World Cup in Brescia, Italy on April 24-25 postponed to June 19-20.

HANDBALL

Olympic women's qualifying tournament in Montenegro from March 20-22: China withdrew. Hong Kong declined invitation to attend.

HORSE RACING

Japan Racing Association: All races from Feb. 27 no spectators.

ICE HOCKEY

NHL from March 12 suspended.

Women's world championship in Nova Scotia, Canada from March 31-April 10 canceled.

Women’s world championship Division I Group A in Angers, France from April 12-18 canceled.

Women’s world championship Division I Group B in Katowice, Poland from March 28-April 3 canceled.

Women’s world championship Division II Group A in Jaca, Spain from March 29-April 3 canceled.

Men's world championship Division IV in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from May 3-5 canceled.

NCAA Division 1 men's championship in the United States from March 11, no spectators.

Women's Challenge Cup of Asia in Manila, Philippines from Feb. 23-28 canceled.

Women’s Challenge Cup of Asia Division I in Manila, Philippines from Feb. 23-28 canceled.

National League and Swiss League in Switzerland suspended from March 2-15.

Chinese clubs in Supreme Hockey League playing home games in Russia.

US-Based Professional Women's Hockey Players Association tour of Japan from March 4-7 canceled.

JUDO

Paris Grand Slam on Feb. 8-9: China team withdrew.

Dusseldorf Grand Slam in Germany on Feb. 21-23: China team withdrew.

Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco on March 6-8 canceled.

Swiss Open in Winterthur on March 7-8 canceled.

Ekaterinburg Grand Slam in Russia on March 13-15 canceled.

Santiago Panamerican Open in Chile from March 14-15 canceled.

Lima Panamerican Open in Peru from March 21-22 canceled.

Tbilisi Grand Prix in Georgia from March 27-29 canceled.

Antalya Grand Prix in Turkey from April 3-5 canceled.

MODERN PENTATHLON

World championships moved from Xiamen to Cancun, Mexico, from May 25-31.

World laser run championships moved from Xiamen in May to Weiden, Germany, in August.

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP

Qatar Grand Prix in Doha on March 8 canceled.

Thailand Grand Prix in Buriram on March 22 postponed to Oct. 4.

Aragon Grand Prix in Spain moved from Oct. 4 to Sept. 27.

Americas Grand Prix in Austin, Texas on April 5 postponed to Nov. 15.

Argentina Grand Prix in Termas de Rio Hondo on April 19 postponed to Nov. 22.

Valencia Grand Prix in Spain on Nov. 15 moved to Nov. 29.

World Superbikes

Qatar Round in Lusail on March 15 postponed.

Spanish Round in Cadiz on March 29 postponed to Oct. 25.

French Round in Magny-Cours on Sept. 27 postponed to Oct. 4.

ROWING

World Cup I in Sabuadia, Italy from April 10-12 canceled.

Asia and Oceania Olympic qualifying regatta in Chungju, South Korea from April 27-30 canceled.

European Olympic qualifying regatta in Varese, Italy from April 27-29 canceled.

World Cup II in Varese, Italy from May 1-3 canceled.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Super League: Catalans vs. Leeds in Perpignan on March 14, no spectators.

RUGBY UNION

Six Nations: Ireland vs. Italy in Dublin on March 7; Italy vs. England in Rome on March 14; France vs. Ireland in Paris on March 14, postponed.

Women's Six Nations: Italy vs. Scotland in Legnano on Feb. 23; Scotland vs. France in Glasgow on March 7; Ireland vs. Italy in Dublin on March 8; Italy vs. England in Padua on March 15; Wales vs. Scotland in Cardiff on March 15; France vs. Ireland in Villeneuve-d'Ascq on March 15, postponed.

European Rugby Championship: Georgia vs. Russia on March 14; Romania vs. Belgium on March 14; Switzerland vs. Netherlands on March 14; Spain vs. Portugal on March 15, postponed.

Euopean Rugby Women's Championship: Spain vs. Russia on April 5; Spain vs. Netherlands on April 11, postponed.

Pro14: Zebre vs. Ospreys on Feb. 29; Treviso vs. Ulster on Feb. 29, postponed. Competition from March 12 suspended.

Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. ACT Brumbies on March 8 moved from Osaka, Japan to Canberra, Australia. Sunwolves vs. Crusaders on March 14 moved from Tokyo to Brisbane, Australia.

Japan's Top League: Matches from Feb. 29 postponed. From March 14 suspended.

Hong Kong Sevens moved from April 3-5 to Oct. 16-18.

Singapore Sevens moved from April 11-12 to Oct. 10-11.

Asia women's championship in Hong Kong from March 14-22 postponed to May 8-16.

Olympic test event (Asia Sevens Invitational) in Tokyo from April 25-26 canceled.

SAILING

Clipper Round the World Race moved sixth leg stopover in Qingdao, China to Subic Bay, Philippines from March 11-21.

Asian Nacra 17 Championship in Shanghai from March 1-6 moved to Genoa, Italy, from April 12-19.

Asian 49erFX Championship in Hainan, China from March 20-29 moved to Genoa, Italy, from April 12-19.

SHOOTING

World Cup in New Delhi from March 15-26 postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9.

Olympic test event in Tokyo from April 16-26 canceled.

SKATING

Short track speed skating world championships in Seoul from March 13-15 postponed.

Figure skating world championships in Montreal from March 16-22 canceled.

SKIING

Alpine World Cup Finals in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy from March 18-22 canceled.

Alpine World Cup in Yanqing, China from Feb. 15-16 canceled.

Nordic World Cup in Oslo, Norway from March 6-8, no spectators.

Engadin Skimarathon in Switzerland on March 8 canceled.

Snowboard World Cup in Livigno, Italy on March 10 canceled.

Ski Jumping World Cup in Trondheim, Norway on March 11-12, no spectators.

Alpine World Cup in Are, Sweden on March 12-14, canceled.

Ski Jumping World Cup in Nizhny Tagil, Russia on March 13-15, no spectators.

Ski Jumping World Cup in Vikersund, Norway on March 13-15, no spectators.

Snowboard World Cup in Winterberg, Germany on March 14-15 canceled.

Alpine World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia from March 14-15, canceled.

Alpine Europa Cup Finals in Saalbach and Reiteralm, Austria from March 16-22 canceled.

World ski flying championships in Planica, Slovenia from March 17-22, no spectators.

Ski jumping World Cup in Chaikovsky, Russia on March 18-20, no spectators.

Junior ski cross and snowboard cross world championships in Saint-Lary, France from March 19-25 canceled.

Snowboard World Cup in Špindlerův Mlýn, Czech Republic on March 20-21 canceled.

SNOOKER

China Open in Beijing from March 30-April 5 postponed.

SOCCER

Asian Champions League: Matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG postponed to April-May. Beijing FC allowed to play from Feb. 18. Matches involving South Korean clubs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and FC Seoul to be played with no spectators from March 3. Matches involving Iranian clubs Esteghlal, Persepolis, Shahr Khodro, Sepahan on March 2-3 postponed. All West Zone group matches from March 2 postponed. East Zone matches postponed to May 19-20 (Match Day 3), May 26-27, (Match Day 4), June 16-17 (Match Day 5), and June 23-24 (Match Day 6). Round of 16 postponed to Aug. 11-12 and 25-26, quarterfinals to Sept. 15-16 and 29-30, and the semifinals to Oct. 20-21 and 27-28.

Champions League: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid on March 17; Juventus vs. Lyon on March 17, postponed. Valencia vs. Atalanta on March 10; Paris Saint-Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund on March 11; Barcelona vs. Napoli on March 18; Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea on March 18, no spectators.

Europa League: Inter Milan vs. Getafe on March 12; Sevilla vs. Roma on March 12, Basel vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on March 19, postponed. Inter Milan vs. Ludogorets on Feb. 27; Olympiakos vs. Wolverhampton on March 12; LASK vs. Manchester United on March 12; Wolfsburg vs. Shakhtar Donetsk on March 12; Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Basel on March 12; Getafe vs. Inter Milan on March 19; Roma vs. Sevilla on March 19, Copenhagen vs. Istanbul Basaksehir on March 19; Bayer Leverkusen vs. Rangers on March 19, no spectators.

South America World Cup qualifying from March 23-31 postponed.

Asia World Cup qualifying: China vs. Maldives on March 26 and vs. Guam on March 31 moved to Buriram, Thailand, no spectators. Matches from March 23-April 9 postponed: China vs. Maldives, Philippines vs. Guam, Maldives vs. Syria, Guam vs. China, China vs. Philippines, Guam vs. Syria, China vs. Syria, Philippines vs. Maldives, Australia vs. Kuwait, Nepal vs. Taiwan, Kuwait vs. Jordan, Nepal vs. Australia, Australia vs. Taiwan, Nepal vs. Jordan, Taiwan vs. Kuwait, Australia vs. Jordan, Iran vs. Hong Kong, Bahrain vs. Cambodia, Hong Kong vs. Iraq, Cambodia vs. Iran, Iran vs. Bahrain, Iraq vs. Cambodia, Iran vs. Iraq, Bahrain vs. Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia vs. Yemen, Palestine vs. Singapore, Yemen vs. Uzbekistan, Singapore vs. Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia vs. Palestine, Uzbekistan vs. Singapore, Saudi Arabia vs. Uzbekistan, Palestine vs. Yemen, Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan, India vs. Qatar, Afghanistan vs. Oman, Qatar vs. Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs. India, Oman vs. Qatar, Bangladesh vs. Oman, India vs. Afghanistan, Japan vs. Myanmar, Tajikistan vs. Mongolia, Myanmar vs. Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia vs. Japan, Japan vs. Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan vs. Mongolia, Japan vs. Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan vs. Myanmar, United Arab Emirates vs. Malaysia, Thailand vs. Indonesia, Malaysia vs. Vietnam, Indonesia vs. United Arab Emirates, United Arab Emirates vs. Thailand, Vietnam vs. Indonesia, Thailand vs. Malaysia, United Arab Emirates vs. Vietnam, South Korea vs. Turkmenistan, North Korea vs. Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan vs. Lebanon, Sri Lanka vs. South Korea, South Korea vs. North Korea, Lebanon vs. Sri Lanka, South Korea vs. Lebanon, North Korea vs. Turkmenistan.

Euro 2020 qualifying playoffs: Slovakia vs. Ireland in Bratislava on March 26, no spectators.

Women's Euro 2021 qualifying: Montenegro vs. Ireland in Budva on March 11, no spectators.

Asian women's Olympic qualifying Group B tournament relocated from Wuhan to Sydney from Feb. 3-13. China vs. South Korea playoffs on March 6 and 11 postponed to April 9 and 14, and postponed to June 1-10; China home game in Sydney. Vietnam vs. Australia in Cẩm Phả on March 11, no spectators.

English Premier League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal on March 11 postponed.

La Liga and Segunda Division matches from March 10, no spectators. La Liga from March 12 suspended.

Copa del Rey final: Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao in Seville on April 18 postponed.

Serie A, B, C, D and Women's Serie A matches in Lombardy and Veneto regions postponed from Feb. 22. Serie A: 6 matches on Feb. 29-March 2 postponed. All matches from March 4, no spectators.

Italian Cup semifinals: Juventus vs. AC Milan on March 4, Napoli vs. Inter Milan on March 5, postponed. Final moved from May 13 to May 20.

Bundesliga: Cologne vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach on March 11; Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Paderborn on March 13; Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke on March 14; Cologne vs. Mainz on March 14; Hoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlino on March 14; Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich on March 14; Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach on March 15; Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg on March 15; Werder Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen on March 16, no spectators.

French league: Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain on March 7, postponed. All matches in Ligue 1 and 2 from March 13, no spectators.

French League Cup final: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lyon in Paris on April 4 postponed.

Algarve Cup final in Portugal on March 11: Italy vs. Germany canceled.

Chinese Super League, due to start on Feb. 22, delayed.

Iran Pro League: All matches from Feb. 24, no spectators; season suspended from March 4-April 2.

J League in Japan: All matches from Feb. 25 postponed.

K League in South Korea, due to start on Feb. 29, delayed.

Swiss Super League and Challenge League from Feb. 28-March 23 postponed.

V League in Vietnam from March 7, no spectators.

First League and Second League in Bulgaria from March 8, no spectators.

Romania, all league matches from March 9, no spectators.

Primeira Liga in Portugal from March 10, no spectators.

Ekstraklasa in Poland from March 10, no spectators.

Austrian Bundesliga and 2nd Liga from March 10 postponed.

Premier League in Egypt from March 10, no spectators.

Denmark, all leagues from March 11 suspended.

Eredivisie in the Netherlands from March 12 suspended.

First Division A in Belgium from March 12. no spectators.

Belgian Cup final: Club Brugge vs. Antwerp in Brussels on March 22 postponed.

Major League Soccer in United States from March 12 suspended.

AFC Cup: All group stage and playoff matches in east zone delayed to April 7.

Asian men's futsal championship in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from Feb. 26-March 8 postponed to Aug. 5-16.

Qatar Airways International in Doha with Belgium, Croatia, Portugal, Switzerland from March 26-30 canceled.

Men's friendlies: Netherlands vs. United States on March 26; Japan vs. South Africa on March 27; Wales vs. United States on March 30, canceled. France vs. Ukraine on March 27; France vs. Finland on March 31, no spectators.

Women's friendlies: France vs. North Macedonia on April 10, no spectators.

SUMO

Spring Tournament in Osaka, Japan from March 8-22, no spectators.

SWIMMING

Asian water polo championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, from Feb. 12-16 canceled.

Diving Grand Prix in Madrid from Feb. 14-16: China team withdrew.

Diving world series event in Beijing from March 7-9 canceled.

Italy Olympic trials in Riccione from March 17-21 canceled.

South America championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina from March 25-29 canceled.

Nordic Tour: Bergen Festival in Norway from March 28-30 canceled.

China Olympic trials in Qingdao from March 28-April 4 moved to May 10-16.

African championships in Durban, South Africa from April 17-22 postponed.

TABLE TENNIS

World team championships in Busan, South Korea, postponed from May 22-29 to June 21-28.

Japan Open in Kitakyushu on April 21-26 postponed.

South Korea Open in Busan on June 16-21 suspended.

Australian Open in Geelong on June 23-28 suspended.

TAEKWONDO

Asian Olympic qualifying tournament on April 10-11 moved from Wuxi, China to Amman, Jordan.

TENNIS

ATP-WTA: BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California from March 11-22 canceled.

ATP-WTA: Miami Open from March 24-April 5 canceled.

ATP: US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, Texas from April 6-12 canceled.

ATP: Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Morocco from April 6-12 canceled.

WTA: Charleston Open in South Carolina from April 6-12, canceled.

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters from April 12-19 canceled.

ATP: Hungarian Open in Budapest from April 20-26 canceled.

WTA: Xi'an Open in China from April 13-19 canceled.

ATP: Barcelona Open from April 20-26 canceled.

ATP: Hungarian Open in Budapest from April 20-26 canceled.

WTA: Kunming Open in Anning, China from April 27-May 3 canceled.

ITF events from March 12 suspended.

Davis Cup: China forfeited World Group I playoff vs. Romania in Piatra Neamt on March 6-7.

Davis Cup: Japan vs. Ecuador qualifier in Miki on March 6-7, no spectators.

Davis Cup: Italy vs. South Korea in Cagliari on March 6-7, no spectators.

Fed Cup Finals in Budapest, Hungary from April 14-19 (with France, Australia, United States, Czech Republic, Russia, Belarus, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Belgium, Slovakia, Switzerland) postponed.

Fed Cup playoffs on April 17-18 (Poland vs. Brazil, Mexico vs. Britain, Serbia vs. Canada, Latvia vs. India, Japan vs. Ukraine, Romania vs. Italy, Argentina vs. Kazakhstan, Netherlands vs. China), postponed:

Fed Cup Asia-Oceania Group I tournament moved from Dongguan, China to Dubai, United Arab Emirates from March 3-7.

TRIATHLON

Abu Dhabi world series event on March 7 postponed.

Olympic mixed relay qualifier moved from Chengdu, China on May 9 to Valencia, Spain on May 1.

World Cup in Chengdu, China on May 10 postponed.

World Cup in Arzachena, Italy on May 30 postponed to October.

Asian Cup in Tainan, Taiwan on March 8, in Beihai, China on April 5, and Dexing, China on April 11 postponed.

VOLLEYBALL

Beach volleyball World Cup in Yangzhou, China from April 22-26 postponed.

WATER POLO

Olympic women's qualifying tournament in Trieste, Italy from March 8-15 postponed.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Asian championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from April 16-25 postponed. Originally moved from Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

East Asian championships in Seoul from Feb. 26-March 3 postponed.

Junior world championships in Bucharest, Romania from March 14-24 canceled.

African championships in Vacoas, Mauritius from April 13-20 canceled.

European championships in Moscow from April 13-21 postponed to June 13-21.

WRESTLING

Asian championships in New Delhi from Feb. 20-23: China, North Korea, Turkmenistan teams withdrew.

Asian Olympic qualifying event from March 27-29 moved from Xi'an, China to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan withdrew as host on Feb. 29.

OTHERS

Italy declares all sports events without spectators from March 4; suspends all sports from March 9.

Iran suspends all sports events from Feb. 24 for 10 days; suspends all sports indefinitely from March 5.

Greece declares all sports events without spectators from March 8-22.

Bulgaria declares all sports events without spectators from March 8.

Slovakia suspends all sports events from March 10.

Tokyo Olympic training of volunteers in Japan postponed from February to May.

Tokyo Olympic flame lighting dress rehearsal in Olympia, Greece on March 11; flame lighting on March 12, no spectators.

Chinese Anti-Doping Agency suspended testing from Feb. 3-21.

Winter X Games events in Chongli, China from Feb. 21-23 postponed.

Singapore athlete of the year awards on Feb. 26 postponed.

International Boxing Association's European Continental Forum in Assisi, Italy on Feb. 29 canceled.

International Boxing Association's African Continental Forum in Casablanca, Morocco from March 13-15 postponed.

World Chess Federation's presidential council meeting moved from China to United Arab Emirates on Feb. 28-29.

World University cross-country championships in Marrakech, Morocco on March 7 postponed.

International Weightlifting Federation Congress in Bucharest, Romania on March 13 canceled.

World Conference on Prevention of Injury and Illness in Sport in Monte Carlo from March 12-14 postponed to Feb. 11-13, 2021.

World Anti-Doping Agency Symposium in Lausanne, Switzerland on March 17-18 canceled.

FIFA Council meeting in Asuncion, Paraguay, on March 20 moved to Zurich in June-July.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations Para Games in the Philippines from March 20-28 postponed.

Hong Kong sports stars awards on March 24 postponed.

XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championships (offroad triathlon, duathlon) in Taiwan from March 28-29 canceled.

Gulf Cooperation Council Games in Kuwait from April 3-14 postponed.

International Equestrian Federation Sports Forum in Lausanne, Switzerland on April 6-7 moved to online.

Asian Football Confederation Congress in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on April 16 postponed.

SportAccord summit in Beijing moved to Lausanne, Switzerland, on April 19-24.

FIFA Congress in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 5 postponed to Sept. 18.

International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation Congress on June 20 moved from Shanghai to Antwerp, Belgium.

Singapore bans spectators at National School Games from January-August.

University Athletic Association of the Philippines postponed all sports events.

