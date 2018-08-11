Lions-Raiders Stats
|Detroit
|0
|7
|0
|3—10
|Oakland
|3
|10
|0
|3—16
|First Quarter
Oak_FG Pineiro 21, 7:31.
|Second Quarter
Oak_Switzer 7 pass from C.Cook (Pineiro kick), 13:24.
Det_Abdullah 1 run (Prater kick), 6:54.
Oak_FG Pineiro 48, :00.
|Fourth Quarter
Det_FG Santoso 24, 14:57.
Oak_FG Pineiro 45, 2:17.
A_53,024.
___
|Det
|Oak
|First downs
|17
|20
|Total Net Yards
|227
|345
|Rushes-yards
|23-88
|31-147
|Passing
|139
|198
|Punt Returns
|3-2
|7-66
|Kickoff Returns
|1-29
|3-67
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-37-0
|17-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-26
|0-0
|Punts
|7-49.9
|5-39.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-69
|9-75
|Time of Possession
|31:14
|28:46
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, K.Johnson 7-34, Blount 5-21, Abdullah 4-16, Zenner 4-11, Rudock 3-6. Oakland, Warren 13-86, De.Washington 6-38, Richard 5-13, Manuel 3-5, D.Martin 1-3, J.Butler 3-2.
PASSING_Detroit, Cassel 10-18-0-81, Rudock 12-19-0-84. Oakland, Carr 2-4-0-11, C.Cook 11-19-0-141, Manuel 4-6-0-46.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Powell 5-34, K.Johnson 4-33, Lucas 3-18, Valles 2-26, T.Jones 2-14, Billingsley 2-10, Tate 1-11, Redding 1-8, Abdullah 1-7, D.Ford 1-4. Oakland, Richard 4-35, Ateman 4-22, Holton 1-41, P.Butler 1-24, Blacknall 1-21, Bryant 1-18, Whitney 1-12, Switzer 1-7, Whalen 1-7, Baugh 1-7, J.Nelson 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.