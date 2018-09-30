Lions-Cowboys Stats
|Detroit
|7
|3
|0
|14—24
|Dallas
|3
|10
|7
|6—26
|First Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 32, 4:30.
Det_Tate 45 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), :19.
|Second Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 43, 11:01.
Det_FG Prater 33, 2:50.
Dal_Elliott 38 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:39.
|Third Quarter
Dal_Swaim 1 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:59.
|Fourth Quarter
Det_Johnson 8 run (Prater kick), 14:20.
Dal_FG Maher 22, 5:49.
Det_Tate 38 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 2:17.
Dal_FG Maher 38, :00.
A_90,155.
___
|Det
|Dal
|First downs
|18
|26
|Total Net Yards
|382
|414
|Rushes-yards
|20-96
|35-183
|Passing
|286
|231
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|1-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-30-0
|17-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-21
|3-24
|Punts
|4-42.8
|2-39.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-58
|2-20
|Time of Possession
|29:55
|30:05
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Johnson 9-55, Agnew 1-17, Blount 7-12, Riddick 1-7, Stafford 2-5. Dallas, Elliott 25-152, R.Smith 6-22, Austin 1-7, Prescott 3-2.
PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 24-30-0-307. Dallas, Prescott 17-27-0-255.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Tate 8-132, Golladay 4-74, Riddick 4-20, M.Jones 3-56, Toilolo 2-12, Willson 1-6, Valles 1-6, Johnson 1-1. Dallas, Elliott 4-88, Beasley 4-53, Swaim 3-39, Hurns 3-30, Gallup 2-45, R.Smith 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.