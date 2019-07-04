Lindor, Ramirez help Indians sweep Royals with 8-4 clincher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Francisco Lindor drove in three runs, Jose Ramirez homered twice and the Cleveland Indians rallied to beat the bumbling Kansas City Royals 8-4 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

Tyler Naquin and Jason Kipnis also drove in runs for the suddenly streaking Indians, who beat the Royals — losers of four straight and seven of eight — for the fifth time in six meetings.

Adam Cimber (4-2) tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief as the Indians' bullpen bailed out Zach Plesac. Their ineffective starter allowed three runs and three hits in just 2 2/3 innings.

Kansas City only managed three more hits in a game delayed 2 1/2 hours at the start by rain.