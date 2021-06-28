Lightning lead Canadiens 2-1 after 2 periods in Game 1 FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer June 28, 2021 Updated: June 28, 2021 10:22 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are off to a strong start against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, building a 2-1 lead for Andrei Vasilevskiy on Monday night on goals by Erik Cernak and Yanni Gourde.
Vasilevskiy, a favorite to win the Vezina Trophy for the second time in three years, has 13 saves through two periods. He lost a bid for a fifth shutout this postseason when Ben Chiarot scored his first career playoff goal for the Canadiens.