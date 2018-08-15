https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Liberty-Sparks-Box-13156964.php
Liberty-Sparks, Box
|NEW YORK (66)
Boyd 3-7 0-0 6, Charles 9-18 2-4 21, Nurse 3-11 0-0 7, Rodgers 2-7 0-0 5, Vaughn 4-6 3-4 11, Allen 1-3 0-0 2, Hartley 3-7 2-6 10, Stokes 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-62 7-14 66.
|LOS ANGELES (74)
Beard 1-8 2-2 4, Gray 11-20 4-4 26, Ogwumike 9-19 2-3 20, Parker 4-14 4-5 14, Williams 1-7 0-0 3, Carson 1-4 0-0 3, Lavender 1-3 0-0 2, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Vadeeva 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 29-79 12-14 74.
|New York
|21
|23
|14
|8—66
|Los Angeles
|22
|16
|23
|13—74
3-Point Goals_New York 5-20 (Hartley 2-5, Charles 1-2, Nurse 1-6, Rodgers 1-6, Allen 0-1), Los Angeles 4-19 (Parker 2-7, Carson 1-4, Williams 1-5, Vadeeva 0-1, Gray 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 40 (Vaughn 8), Los Angeles 38 (Parker 10). Assists_New York 15 (Nurse, Rodgers 4), Los Angeles 13 (Gray 5). Total Fouls_New York 19, Los Angeles 12. A_11,067 (18,997).
