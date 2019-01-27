Lewis sparks No. 13 Syracuse women to 64-55 win over Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kiara Lewis came off the bench to score 20 points, setting a career high for a second straight game, and No. 13 Syracuse defeated Duke 64-55 on Sunday.

Lewis, who had 16 points in a loss to Miami last time out, sank 7 of 14 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range for the Orange (16-4, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Tiana Mangakahia pitched in with 13 points and seven assists as Syracuse snapped a two-game skid.

Haley Gorecki scored 26 and grabbed 10 rebounds to pace the Blue Devils (9-10, 1-6), who are off to their worst start in ACC play in 25 years. Leaonna Odom added 11 points and nine boards and reserve Miela Goodchild scored 10.

Gorecki had 14 points in the first half and Duke held the Orange to four points in the second quarter to take a 26-21 lead into intermission. The Blue Devils scored the first five points of the third quarter to push their lead to 31-21 before Syracuse took control. Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi's 3-point play sparked a 15-0 run that was capped by Lewis' 3-pointer to give the Orange a 36-31 lead. Syracuse led by 13 heading into the final period and let Duke get no closer than five points from there.