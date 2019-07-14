Lewis Hamilton wins record 6th British GP, extends F1 lead

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 14, 2019. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 14, 2019. Photo: Luca Bruno, AP Photo: Luca Bruno, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Lewis Hamilton wins record 6th British GP, extends F1 lead 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton won a record sixth British Grand Prix on Sunday after jumping ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by taking advantage of the safety car being deployed.

In front of his home fans, Hamilton made the decisive move to the front in the 20th of the 52 laps by pitting to get new tires. With the safety car still out after Antonio Giovinazzi spun off in his Alfa Romeo, Hamilton rejoined ahead of pole-sitter Bottas.

Hamilton had initially attacked Bottas on the fourth lap, overtaking but failing to keep position.

After finally moving into the lead, Hamilton avoided pitting again so stayed on hard tires while Bottas was on fresher soft ones but the world champion still set a lap record on the final lap.

By beating Bottas by almost 25 seconds, Hamilton extended his championship lead over the Finn to 39 points and moved ahead of Jim Clark and Alain Prost to take the record for British GP victories.

"I love you Silverstone," Hamilton said over the team radio in the week when the track's future for the race was secured until at least 2024.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari completed the podium by finishing third.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports