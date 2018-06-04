Lewandowski, Szczesny head Poland's final World Cup squad

ARLAMOW, Poland (AP) — Robert Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczesny will lead Poland's World Cup campaign after being included as expected in the final 23-man squad.

Coach Adam Nawalka named 35 players in his preliminary squad for the tournament in Russia, and managed to whittle it down before FIFA's deadline on Monday.

Poland is preparing for its first World Cup appearance since 2006, meaning Lewandowski and Szczesny will be making their debuts.

Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik, Monaco defender Kamil Glik, and veteran midfielder Jakub Blaszczykowski are also in the squad.

Poland has pre-tournament friendlies with Chile on Friday and Lithuania four days later.

At the World Cup, Poland plays Senegal, Colombia and Japan in Group H.

Poland:

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich Town), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City).

Defenders: Michal Pazdan (Legia Warsaw), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Thiago Cionek (SPAL Ferrara), Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Kamil Glik (Monaco), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria)

Midfielders: Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets Razgrad), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria), Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion), Kamil Grosicki (Hull City), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow), Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg), Slawomir Peszko (Lechia Gdansk), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze),

Forwards: Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Lukasz Teodorczyk (Anderlecht), Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria).