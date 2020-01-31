Lever sparks Grand Canyon past UT Rio Grande Valley, 87-79

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Alessandro Lever had 20 points as Grand Canyon got past Texas Rio Grande Valley 87-79 on Thursday night.

Isiah Brown had 18 points for Grand Canyon (9-12, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference). Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Mikey Dixon had 13 points.

Grand Canyon scored a season-high 49 second-half points.

Jordan Jackson had 16 points for the Vaqueros (6-14, 2-5), whose losing streak reached four games. Quinton Johnson II added 15 points. Javon Levi had 15 points and 13 assists.

Grand Canyon matches up against New Mexico State on the road on Saturday. Texas Rio Grande Valley takes on Cal State Bakersfield at home on Saturday.

