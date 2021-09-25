Lenhart's 3 rushing TDs carry Columbia past Georgetown 35-24

NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Ty Lenhart ran for three of Columbia's four rushing touchdowns and Will Allen returned a kickoff 92 yards for a score as the Lions turned back Georgetown 35-24 in nonconference play on Saturday.

Ty'son Edwards and Lenhart had short TD runs in the first quarter to put Columbia (2-0) up 14-0. The Hoyas (1-2) pulled within 14-7 early in the second quarter on Joshua Stakely's 2-yard TD run, but Allen quickly pushed the Lions' lead back to 14 when he returned the ensuing kickoff for a score. Pierce Holley scored on a 6-yard run to cap a nine-play, 83-yard drive to pull Georgetown within seven and Conor Hunt added a 42-yard field goal to get the Hoyas within 21-17 at halftime.