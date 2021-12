BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr. and Evan Taylor each scored 18 points and Lehigh ended a six-game losing streak with a 70-63 win over Division III-level Eastern University on Wednesday night.

Higgins’ 3-pointer with 11:40 left broke a tie at 41 and the Mountain Hawks led for the remainder. Jeameril Wilson added 12 points for Lehigh.