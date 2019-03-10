Leerdam, Ruidiaz score early goals, Sounders beat Rapids,2-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Kelvin Leerdam and Raul Ruidiaz scored in the first eight minutes in the Seattle Sounders' 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

The Sounders (2-0-0) have won their opening two regular-season games for the first time since 2012.

Leerdam put Seattle on the board in the fifth minute with his second goal of the year. Brad Smith, playing on the left side of the penalty area, sent the ball in toward the goalmouth. A point-blank shot by Nicolas Lodeiro was kicked away, but only as far out as the penalty spot. Leerdam was right there and drove it into the back center of the net.

In the eighth minute, Ruidiaz took a long through ball from Lodeiro at the top of the box. He sent it toward the left side to Victor Rodriguez, who passed it back toward the penalty spot. Ruidiaz shot it into the upper center beyond the reach of goalkeeper Tim Howard for his second.

Colorado dropped to 0-1-1.