MORRISON, Colo. (AP) — Leah Pritchett broke the Bandimere Speedway speed record Saturday to lead Top Fuel qualifying in the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals.

Pritchett had a 3.799-second run at 327.19 mph in the final session for her second straight No. 1, third of the season and 10th overall.

"We were putting the coals to it for sure, licking our chops," Pritchett said. "We are on the mountain, this is our sponsor's race, and we are giving it everything we got. We got a new front half on our dragster and I'm sure glad we did. About halftrack I wasn't sure if the front wheels were on the ground that thing was dancing, and dancing, and dancing. I knew we were cooking it and getting it."

Courtney Force topped the Funny Car field, Deric Kramer was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Eddie Krawiec led the Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifiers.

Force had a 3.949 at 309.91 in a Chevrolet Camaro for her ninth No. 1 of the season. The Funny Car points leader has four event victories this year.

Kramer, from Sterling, Colorado, ran a 6.929 at 197.57 in a Camaro. Krawiec earned his first No. 1 qualifying position of the season and 40th of his career with a 7.111 at 187.03 on a Harley-Davidson.