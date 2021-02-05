LeBron's triple-double powers Lakers past Nuggets, 114-93

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Dennis Schröder added 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers roared away in the second half for a 114-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.
Talen Horton-Tucker scored 12 of his 17 points during that inspired second-half effort by the defending NBA champions, who returned from a strong seven-game road trip and improved their surprisingly unimpressive home record to 5-4 by winning this rematch of the Western Conference finals in the bubble.