Lavigne's double leads Asheville to 11-6 win over Charleston

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Grant Lavigne hit a three-run double in the third inning, leading the Asheville Tourists to an 11-6 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Friday.

The double by Lavigne scored Danny Edgeworth, Terrin Vavra, and Daniel Montano to give the Tourists a 4-2 lead.

With the score tied 4-4 in the fourth, the Tourists took the lead for good when Edgeworth hit a two-run single.

PJ Poulin (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Charleston starter Luis Medina (0-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Asheville took advantage of some erratic Charleston pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

Frederick Cuevas doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the RiverDogs. Josh Stowers homered and singled twice, driving home two runs.

Asheville improved to 5-2 against Charleston this season.

_____

