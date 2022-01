HOUSTON (AP) — Austin Butler scored 14 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:23 left, and Charlotte beat Rice 67-64 on Saturday.

Jackson Threadgill also scored 14 points for Charlotte (10-7, 3-2 Conference USA). Clyde Trapp Jr. added 11 points and made three free throws in the final 41 seconds to hold off Rice. Jahmir Young had 10 points and six rebounds.