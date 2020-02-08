Late Collins layup carries South Florida over Memphis 75-73

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — David Collins made a layup with 59 seconds remaining to give South Florida the lead en route to a 75-73 win over Memphis on Saturday. Collins followed his key score with a jump shot to help wrap up the win for the Bulls.

Collins and Laquincy Rideau scored 21 points apiece to lead the Bulls. Rideau also had six rebounds.

Justin Brown had 14 points and 16 rebounds for South Florida (11-12, 4-6 American Athletic Conference). Rashun Williams added seven rebounds.

Tyler Harris had 17 points for the Tigers (17-6, 6-4). Alex Lomax added 14 points. Boogie Ellis had 14 points.

The Bulls evened the season series against the Tigers with the win. Then-No. 21 Memphis defeated South Florida 68-64 on Jan. 12.

South Florida plays Houston at home on Wednesday. Memphis plays Cincinnati on the road on Thursday.

