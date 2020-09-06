https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Las-Vegas-89-Atlanta-79-15545885.php
Las Vegas 89, Atlanta 79
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCoughtry
|26:50
|7-13
|4-5
|1-5
|1
|5
|18
|Wilson
|38:22
|6-14
|9-11
|1-8
|2
|2
|21
|Swords
|11:35
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Allen
|8:02
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|McBride
|29:29
|6-10
|4-4
|0-4
|3
|2
|18
|Young
|32:42
|8-11
|1-1
|2-7
|6
|1
|18
|Hamby
|29:19
|5-8
|1-2
|1-9
|4
|2
|11
|Robinson
|15:09
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Rodgers
|7:48
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|Burdick
|0:44
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|33-63
|19-23
|5-38
|19
|17
|89
Percentages: FG .524, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (McBride 2-6, Young 1-1, Rodgers 1-3, Hamby 0-1, McCoughtry 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Wilson 2, Hamby).
Turnovers: 16 (Hamby 5, McBride 4, Wilson 3, Robinson 2, McCoughtry, Young).
Steals: 8 (McCoughtry 4, Hamby, McBride, Wilson, Young).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|20:47
|1-8
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|4
|2
|Laney
|34:48
|8-18
|5-6
|0-7
|1
|1
|21
|E.Williams
|31:15
|4-6
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|4
|10
|Carter
|32:30
|8-15
|3-6
|0-0
|6
|2
|19
|C.Williams
|33:20
|9-18
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|0
|18
|Billings
|27:58
|2-5
|0-0
|4-7
|2
|3
|4
|Dietrick
|10:25
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|5
|Stricklen
|8:57
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|34-76
|10-15
|7-30
|16
|17
|79
Percentages: FG .447, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Dietrick 1-2, C.Williams 0-1, Carter 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Stricklen 0-2, Laney 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (E.Williams 2, Billings, Carter).
Turnovers: 9 (Carter 4, C.Williams 2, Laney 2, Dietrick).
Steals: 9 (Laney 4, Carter 2, Billings, C.Williams, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Las Vegas
|21
|24
|20
|24
|—
|89
|Atlanta
|23
|21
|17
|18
|—
|79
T_1:48.
