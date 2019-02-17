Lamb scores 25 to carry Vermont past Hartford 77-75

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Anthony Lamb had 25 points as Vermont narrowly beat Hartford 77-75 on Saturday.

Lamb hit 10 of 12 from the free throw line.

Ernie Duncan had 16 points for Vermont (21-5, 11-1 America East Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Stef Smith added 12 points.

J.R. Lynch had 21 points for the Hawks (13-13, 6-5). Jason Dunne added 16 points. John Carroll had 13 points.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. Vermont defeated Hartford 81-62 on Jan. 12. Vermont takes on Maryland-Baltimore County on the road on Thursday. Hartford faces New Hampshire on the road on Thursday.

