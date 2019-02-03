Lamb has 29 points, leads Vermont over UMass Lowell 74-65

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Anthony Lamb had 29 points and 12 rebounds as Vermont beat UMass Lowell 74-65 on Saturday night.

Vermont led by double-digits for most of the second half, but UMass Lowell pulled to 67-65 with 1:20 remaining. Lamb and Stef Smith combined to score the last seven points.

The Catamounts (17-5, 7-1 America East Conference) have won eight of their last nine games, and 23 straight conference road games. They play their next three games at home. UMass Lowell (12-11, 4-4) has lost consecutive games since breaking a four-game win streak. The River Hawks play New Hampshire on Wednesday night before starting a three-game road swing.

Lamb, who leads the conference averaging 20.6 points, was 10 of 17 from the floor and made 9 of 12 free throws. Smith finished with 14 points. The Catamounts missed 13 of 16 from 3-point range, but made 23 of 28 free throws.

Christian Lutete had 18 points to lead four in double-figure scoring for the River Hawks.