KATY, Texas (AP) — Davion Buster posted 17 points, Avery Sullivan hit a go-ahead free throw in the closing seconds as Lamar upset No. 3 seed Sam Houston 70-69 in the Southland Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The sixth-seeded Cardinals (10-17) plays No. 3 seed Abilene Christian in the semifinals Friday. The Wildcats won both regular season matchups with Lamar by an average of 16.5 points.