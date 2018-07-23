Lakers add veteran Michael Beasley to revamped roster

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Michael Beasley to a one-year contract, adding the veteran forward to their revamped core around LeBron James.

The Lakers announced the deal Monday.

Beasley averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last year in a productive season with the New York Knicks, his sixth NBA franchise in 10 years in the league.

The former No. 2 overall pick was James' teammate during the 2013-14 season with the Miami Heat.

Beasley joins Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee in Los Angeles' offseason signings around James, who left Cleveland for the Lakers in free agency. Beasley's 6-foot-9 ranginess and versatility fit the stated desire of Lakers boss Magic Johnson for resourceful, multitalented veterans rather than role players.



