LPGA Vare Trophy Standings

1. Sei Young Kim, 68.686 2. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.703 3. Inbee Park, 70.067 4. Danielle Kang, 70.082 5. Nasa Hataoka, 70.106 6. Lydia Ko, 70.255 7. Nelly Korda, 70.268 8. Lexi Thompson, 70.512 9. Carlota Ciganda, 70.581 10. Moriya Jutanugarn, 70.62 11. Minjee Lee, 70.705 12. Austin Ernst, 70.864 13. Ally Ewing, 70.943 14. Marina Alex, 70.962 15. Matilda Castren, 70.966 More for youSportsTop billing: How UConn women's basketball has fared in...By Doug BonjourSportsPaige Bueckers becomes third UConn freshman ever to win...By Doug Bonjour