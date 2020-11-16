https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/LPGA-Vare-Trophy-Standings-15731314.php
LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
1. Sei Young Kim, 68.391
2. Nasa Hataoka, 69.355
3. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.36
4. Danielle Kang, 69.585
5. Inbee Park, 69.758
6. Nelly Korda, 70.086
7. Carlota Ciganda, 70.297
8. Moriya Jutanugarn, 70.342
9. Lydia Ko, 70.4
10. Mina Harigae, 70.462
11. Lexi Thompson, 70.485
12. Minjee Lee, 70.489
13. Bianca Pagdanganan, 70.667
14. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 70.763
15. Matilda Castren, 70.815
