Recommended Video:

1. Nasa Hataoka, 68.833

2. Sei Young Kim, 68.875

3. Danielle Kang, 68.895

4. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.125

5. Mi Jung Hur, 69.667

6. Moriya Jutanugarn, 70

7. Inbee Park, 70.154

8. Celine Boutier, 70.304

9. Gaby Lopez, 70.333

9. Lexi Thompson, 70.333

11. Minjee Lee, 70.421

12. Marina Alex, 70.5

13. Carlota Ciganda, 70.545

14. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 70.588

15. Jessica Korda, 70.6