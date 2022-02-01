LPGA Tour Statistics

Through Jan. 31

1, Danielle Kang, 68.375. 2, Charley Hull, 69.25. 3 (tie), Celine Boutier and Yuka Saso, 69.375. 5, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.5. 6, Lydia Ko, 69.75. 7, Lexi Thompson, 70.25. 8, 4 tied with 70.5.

Driving Distance

1, Bianca Pagdanganan, 283. 2, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, 274.875. 3 (tie), Charley Hull and Angel Yin, 272.25. 5, Lexi Thompson, 271.125. 6, Amanda Doherty, 269.5. 7, Janie Jackson, 269.25. 8, Luna Sobron Galmes, 268.5. 9, Yuka Saso, 268.313. 10, Carlota Ciganda, 268.125.

Greens in Regulation

1 (tie), Celine Boutier, Brooke M. Henderson and Maude-Aimee Leblanc, .78%. 4 (tie), Charley Hull and Danielle Kang, .76%. 6, 5 tied with .75%.

Putts per GIR

1, Carlota Ciganda, 1.636. 2, Danielle Kang, 1.661. 3, Caroline Masson, 1.682. 4, Yaeeun Hong, 1.69. 5, Laura Davies, 1.7. 6, Georgia Hall, 1.71. 7, Inbee Park, 1.716. 8, Brooke M. Henderson, 1.717. 9, Bronte Law, 1.723. 10, Leona Maguire, 1.725.

Birdies

1, Danielle Kang, 37. 2, Yuka Saso, 36. 3, Brooke M. Henderson, 34. 4, Celine Boutier, 33. 5 (tie), Jessica Korda and Patty Tavatanakit, 31. 7, Lydia Ko, 30. 8, 3 tied with 29.

Eagles

1, Nelly Korda, 2. 2, 11 tied with 1.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Celine Boutier and Katherine Perry-Hamski, 1.00%. 3 (tie), In Gee Chun and Kelly Tan, .86%. 5 (tie), Lydia Ko, Jeongeun Lee and Elizabeth Szokol, .83%. 8, 6 tied with .80%.

Rounds Under Par

1 (tie), Laura Davies and Charley Hull, 1.00%. 3, Danielle Kang, .88%. 4 (tie), Celine Boutier and Brooke M. Henderson, 87.50%. 6, 8 tied with 75.00%.