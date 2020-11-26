https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/LOYOLA-MARYMOUNT-85-S-UTAH-83-15755438.php
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 85, S. UTAH 83
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fausett
|26
|6-8
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|3
|14
|Madunic
|24
|3-5
|1-1
|3-7
|2
|4
|9
|Jones
|25
|5-12
|5-5
|0-3
|0
|4
|17
|Knight
|31
|6-15
|7-11
|2-4
|10
|1
|19
|Marin
|29
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Butler
|27
|5-9
|1-1
|1-6
|0
|3
|13
|Moody
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|2
|Cooper
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Moore
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|McEntire
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Spurgin
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-60
|14-18
|9-30
|16
|25
|83
Percentages: FG .483, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Fausett 2-3, Madunic 2-3, Butler 2-4, Marin 2-5, Jones 2-6, Moore 1-1, Knight 0-1, Moody 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Madunic 4, Fausett).
Turnovers: 15 (Knight 4, Jones 3, Marin 3, Butler 2, Fausett 2, Cooper).
Steals: 5 (Jones 2, Butler, Fausett, Marin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alipiev
|20
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|0
|Markusson
|23
|6-9
|7-9
|3-5
|0
|3
|19
|Quintana
|33
|3-6
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|8
|Douglas
|35
|5-8
|4-6
|2-5
|1
|1
|16
|Scott
|34
|4-11
|3-7
|1-8
|7
|3
|11
|Anderson
|31
|4-7
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|4
|12
|Leaupepe
|17
|5-9
|2-4
|4-5
|0
|5
|12
|Jackson
|7
|2-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|7
|Totals
|200
|29-56
|21-31
|10-27
|14
|19
|85
Percentages: FG .518, FT .677.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Douglas 2-3, Anderson 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Quintana 1-2, Leaupepe 0-1, Scott 0-2, Alipiev 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Markusson).
Turnovers: 12 (Douglas 3, Scott 3, Markusson 2, Alipiev, Anderson, Jackson, Leaupepe).
Steals: 5 (Anderson 2, Douglas 2, Leaupepe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|S. Utah
|42
|41
|—
|83
|Loyola Marymount
|41
|44
|—
|85
