FG FT Reb
LIPSCOMB Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Asadullah 31 7-11 1-4 0-5 7 4 15
Ferguson 31 6-14 2-4 1-4 0 1 15
G.Jones 30 4-7 0-1 1-2 5 0 12
A.Jones 18 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 3
Wolfe 23 2-6 1-3 0-2 1 4 5
Hazen 26 1-3 2-2 0-8 3 3 4
Miller 22 4-6 0-1 0-2 5 2 9
Cary 19 5-5 0-2 0-0 1 3 13
Totals 200 30-54 6-17 2-24 23 18 76

Percentages: FG .556, FT .353.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (G.Jones 4-6, Cary 3-3, A.Jones 1-2, Ferguson 1-3, Miller 1-3, Hazen 0-1, Wolfe 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Asadullah 5, Ferguson 3, Hazen 3, Cary 2, G.Jones, Wolfe).

Steals: 6 (G.Jones 2, A.Jones, Asadullah, Hazen, Miller).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LAMAR Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Smith 23 1-5 0-0 0-6 0 2 2
Sullivan 36 6-13 8-8 2-8 1 2 20
Bennett 37 5-9 1-3 1-4 2 2 11
Jefferson 40 3-7 1-2 0-2 11 3 8
Kopp 36 8-15 4-6 1-3 1 3 24
Muoka 19 4-6 0-0 2-6 1 3 8
Nickerson 8 0-2 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
Sohail 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-57 14-19 7-32 16 16 73

Percentages: FG .474, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Kopp 4-7, Jefferson 1-3, Bennett 0-1, Nickerson 0-1, Sullivan 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Muoka 3, Smith).

Turnovers: 14 (Smith 4, Bennett 3, Jefferson 2, Kopp 2, Sullivan 2, Muoka).

Steals: 5 (Jefferson 4, Kopp).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lipscomb 30 46 76
Lamar 30 43 73

A_100 (4,100).