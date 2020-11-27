Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LIBERTY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Abii 20 3-6 1-2 0-1 0 4 10
Rode 17 0-2 1-2 1-1 3 3 1
McGhee 35 8-12 0-0 0-3 1 0 23
Parker 36 3-8 3-4 0-1 10 0 10
Cuffee 34 6-8 0-0 0-2 5 2 17
Preston 23 4-5 3-4 4-5 0 3 11
McDowell 18 2-7 0-0 0-3 1 2 6
Robinson 10 2-5 1-2 0-1 1 2 6
Dobbs 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Totals 200 28-53 9-14 5-17 22 17 84

Percentages: FG .528, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 19-39, .487 (McGhee 7-11, Cuffee 5-6, Abii 3-5, McDowell 2-7, Parker 1-4, Robinson 1-4, Rode 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Preston 2, Robinson).

Turnovers: 6 (Abii, Cuffee, Dobbs, Parker, Preston, Robinson).

Steals: 3 (McGhee, Parker, Rode).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ado 34 5-5 4-5 1-5 1 3 14
Matthews 32 1-2 0-0 1-2 2 2 2
T.Smith 34 7-11 6-8 4-7 1 4 20
D.Smith 29 3-7 2-2 0-5 5 2 10
Stewart 37 8-15 3-4 1-3 4 2 20
Johnson 20 3-5 0-0 0-4 2 1 7
Davis 12 0-2 0-0 1-3 2 2 0
Garcia 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-47 15-19 8-29 17 16 73

Percentages: FG .574, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (D.Smith 2-2, Johnson 1-3, Stewart 1-3, Davis 0-1, Matthews 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (T.Smith 2, Ado, D.Smith).

Turnovers: 13 (Stewart 4, Ado 2, D.Smith 2, Matthews 2, T.Smith 2, Johnson).

Steals: 3 (D.Smith 2, Matthews).

Technical Fouls: None.

Liberty 40 44 84
Mississippi St. 41 32 73

