LHP LeBlanc could earn $31.3M over 4 years with Mariners





Photo: Stephen Brashear, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Seattle Mariners starter Wade LeBlanc delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Seattle. Seattle Mariners starter Wade LeBlanc delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Seattle. Photo: Stephen Brashear, AP Image 2 of 2 Seattle Mariners starter Wade LeBlanc delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Seattle. The Mariners won 4-1. Seattle Mariners starter Wade LeBlanc delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Seattle. The Mariners won 4-1. Photo: Stephen Brashear, AP LHP LeBlanc could earn $31.3M over 4 years with Mariners 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

SEATTLE (AP) — Pitcher Wade LeBlanc is guaranteed $2.75 million under a new contract with the Seattle Mariners covering 2019, a deal with three options that would be worth $31.3 million over four years if he pitches 180 innings or more each season.

A left-hander who turns 34 next month, LeBlanc gets a $300,000 signing bonus and a $2 million salary next year under the deal announced Tuesday. Seattle has $5 million options for 2020, 2021 and 2022 that could become guaranteed, each with a $450,000 buyout.

He would have been eligible for salary arbitration next winter and for free agency after the 2020 World Series.

LeBlanc is 4-0 with a 3.19 ERA in 12 starts and five relief appearances this season, leaving his career record at 34-35 in 10 big league seasons. He is with his eight big league organization, signing with Seattle late in spring training following his release by the New York Yankees.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball