LHP LeBlanc could earn $31.3M over 4 years with Mariners
SEATTLE (AP) — Pitcher Wade LeBlanc is guaranteed $2.75 million under a new contract with the Seattle Mariners covering 2019, a deal with three options that would be worth $31.3 million over four years if he pitches 180 innings or more each season.
A left-hander who turns 34 next month, LeBlanc gets a $300,000 signing bonus and a $2 million salary next year under the deal announced Tuesday. Seattle has $5 million options for 2020, 2021 and 2022 that could become guaranteed, each with a $450,000 buyout.
He would have been eligible for salary arbitration next winter and for free agency after the 2020 World Series.
LeBlanc is 4-0 with a 3.19 ERA in 12 starts and five relief appearances this season, leaving his career record at 34-35 in 10 big league seasons. He is with his eight big league organization, signing with Seattle late in spring training following his release by the New York Yankees.
