LEADING OFF: Yelich, Brewers at Wrigley, Yanks vs Rays

A look at what's happening around the majors Friday:

SEE YOU IN CHICAGO

In their first trip to Wrigley Field this year, NL MVP Christian Yelich and the Brewers face Cubs left-hander José Quintana (4-1, 3.40), who is 4-0 in his past five starts. Gio Gonzalez (0-0, 2.61) makes his third start of the season for second-place Milwaukee, which trails Chicago by one game in the NL Central. The Brewers, who lead the National League with 65 home runs, took two of three from the Cubs at Miller Park in early April after beating them in a one-game tiebreaker for the NL Central title at Wrigley Field last October. Yelich leads the majors with 16 homers, and Milwaukee has won six straight. Chicago has won three in a row and 10 of 11.

SHOWDOWN AT THE TROP

The top two teams in the AL East square off for the first time this season when the injury-depleted Yankees play at first-place Tampa Bay. Domingo German (6-1, 2.35 ERA) faces Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow (6-0, 1.47) in a matchup between pitchers among those tied for the major league lead in wins. Assessing the three-game series at Tropicana Field, New York manager Aaron Boone said: "I don't really see it as where we stack up."

HEADY DECISION

The Giants will be without star catcher Buster Posey when they return home to face budding Cincinnati ace Luis Castillo (3-1, 1.97 ERA). Posey was placed on the seven-day concussion list Thursday after a foul ball hit his helmet Sunday. He played Tuesday against Colorado. "They are going to take extra time to find out how I am," Posey said Thursday. "When they examined me (Wednesday), they felt I should have felt more normal after three days. When you are dealing with the brain, you've got to be cautious." It is Posey's second stint on the concussion list — he missed seven games last time in 2017.

WELCOME ABOARD

Jed Lowrie is expected to come off the injured list and make his Mets debut at home against Miami. The veteran infielder signed a $20 million, two-year contract with New York following an All-Star season in Oakland. But he was injured early in spring training and has been sidelined all year due to a capsule sprain in his left knee. Lowrie was 2 for 23 during a six-game rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie and Triple-A Syracuse.

