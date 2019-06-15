LEADING OFF: Odorizzi sharp, Morton streak, Nola vs Braves

A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:

OH THAT ODORIZZI

Coming into this season, Jake Odorizzi was 47-48 lifetime with a 3.95 ERA. But this year, he's a major reason why the Minnesota Twins went into the weekend with the best record in the big leagues.

Odorizzi (9-2, 1.92 ERA) has excelled through 13 starts — he hasn't permitted a run in six of his last eight outings, and now faces Kansas City at Target Field.

MORTON MOMENTUM

Rays right-hander Charlie Morton (8-0, 2.10 ERA) pitches against the Angels at Tropicana Field, looking to extend his 21-start unbeaten streak that began last Aug. 17 when he played for Houston.

The 35-year-old has made 14 starts this season in his first year with Tampa Bay. He's done well in his career vs. Angels stars Mike Trout (3 for 12, 1 HR) and Albert Pujols (7 for 30, no HRs).

NEED NOLA

Phillies righty Aaron Nola (6-1, 4.58) starts at Atlanta as the teams compete atop the NL East. Nola has done well against the Braves, going 8-3 with a 2.05 ERA in 13 starts.

FACING THE BIG BATS?

Tampa Bay two-way prospect Brendan McKay starts for Triple-A Durham against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which added New York Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge (left oblique strain) and Giancarlo Stanton (biceps/shoulder/calf) to its roster Friday for rehab assignments.

The lefty is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings over his first three starts. A first baseman in the past, he's been a DH this year when not pitching and is batting .182 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 33 games at two minor league levels.

WISE WITH MIZE

Detroit pitching prospect Casey Mize will miss some time while dealing with inflammation in his right shoulder. He exited a Double-A start this week after just 2 1/3 innings.

Mize was taken by the Tigers as the overall No. 1 pick in last year's draft. He's 8-0 with a 0.92 ERA this season across two minor league levels and threw a no-hitter in April in his Double-A debut.

SCHOOL DAYS

The College World Series starts at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, the park where the Tigers and Royals met this week.

Michigan plays Texas Tech in the opener, followed by Florida State vs. Arkansas. Seminoles coach Mike Martin is the NCAA all-time wins leader and is retiring after this season at age 75 — he's trying to win his first national championship in his 17 visits to Omaha.

