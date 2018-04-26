LEADING OFF: Indians' Miller out, Cubs' Bryant could return













LEADING OFF: Indians' Miller out, Cubs' Bryant could return

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

AILING

Cleveland reliever Andrew Miller could miss a few days because of a hamstring injury. The left-hander grabbed the back of his leg after throwing two pitches to the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo on Wednesday night. The Indians said he had tightness in the hamstring and would have an MRI.

"He's had it before," manager Terry Francona said. "The hope is, I think last time he said it was 3-4 days. That would really be the hope. We'll know a lot more tomorrow. And hopefully, that's all it is."

BRYANT RECOVERS

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has been out of the lineup two straight games, the result of being hit in the helmet by a pitch over the weekend in Colorado. Manager Joe Maddon said the 2016 NL MVP has been checked by doctors and could return for the opener of a four-game series against Milwaukee at Wrigley Field.

"He's fine," Maddon said. "I'd be surprised if it took a turn in the other direction."

WELCOME BACK

Jonny Venters did well in his return to the majors after overcoming four major elbow surgeries. Pitching for Tampa Bay in his first big league appearance since the 2012 NL wild-card game, the 33-year-old lefty faced one batter Wednesday night and retired Chris Davis on a grounder. The Rays called up Venters before the game. The former NL All-Star has had three Tommy John surgeries.

"Oh man, it was an amazing experience, just to get out there on a big league mound in a big league game," he said. "To be able to get an out and help this team win, it was a special thing that I'll never forget the rest of my life."

HOMER AT HOME

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has homered in four straight games and leads the majors with 29 RBIs. All nine of his home runs this season have come at Yankee Stadium. He can add to that total when New York finishes up a series against Minnesota.

SMOOTH SAILING

The Red Sox try for their 19th win, which would set a team record for victories before May 1. They got a head start this year when Major League Baseball opened the season on March 29.

Boston ace Chris Sale looks to improve on his 4-1 record with a 0.96 ERA in seven appearances at Toronto. Leadoff man Mookie Betts has hit six home runs in his last seven games.