LEADING OFF: A's seek 11th straight, Plesac's nephew debuts

Oakland Athletics' Jurickson Profar, right, celebrates with Mark Canha (20) after hitting a two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels' Trevor Cahill in the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 27, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:

POWER SURGE

The Athletics are riding the long ball to their longest winning streak in 13 years. Oakland looks for an 11th straight victory as it continues a series against the Angels. Matt Chapman has homered in three straight games, and Oakland has multiple homers in all but one of its 10 consecutive victories. The streak does have a caveat — the A's still have to complete a suspended game from May 19 at Detroit. Oakland is leading 5-3 in the seventh inning of a game that is set to resume Sept. 6.

NAME GAME

The Indians hope some fresh blood can help them turn things around. Right-hander Zach Plesac — nephew of former big league pitcher Dan Plesac — will make his major league debut at Fenway Park and try to get Cleveland just its second win in nine games. Boston won 12-5 Monday, socking it to the Indians after Oliver Pérez caused an odd stoppage when he asked for new cleats after arriving from the bullpen in the fifth inning. Boston left-hander David Price (2-2) returns to the mound after leaving his previous outing Saturday after 15 pitches due to illness.

IN A GROOVE

Breakout White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (6-1) is set to take on the last-place Royals after throwing a four-hit shutout against the Astros in his previous start. That was the first nine-inning complete game by a White Sox pitcher since Chris Sale beat Kansas City 7-4 in September 2016, and their first complete-game shutout since Sale threw a two-hitter in a 1-0 win at Tampa Bay on April 15, 2016. Giolito is 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in his past seven starts. Brad Keller (3-5) is up for Kansas City.

THE MIGHTY MAX

Max Fried (7-2, 2.88 ERA) is off to a marvelous start this season for Atlanta. He faces Stephen Strasburg (4-3, 3.25) and the disappointing Nationals in the opener of a two-game series between NL East foes. Fried, tied for the NL lead in wins, has won his last three starts and allowed five earned runs over 17 innings. The surging Braves were off Monday after rallying from a 3-0 deficit in the ninth inning Sunday night at St. Louis to win for the 12th time in 16 games.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports