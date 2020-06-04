LA Galaxy to meet with Katai after wife's social media posts

Recommended Video:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The LA Galaxy will meet with new Serbian winger Aleksandar Katai on Thursday to discuss a series of alarming social media posts by his wife.

Tea Katai made the since-deleted posts on her Instagram story this week, the Galaxy confirmed Wednesday night in a statement that called the posts “racist and violent.”

The team says its meeting with Katai will "determine next steps.”

Tea Katai's posts included a profane call, written in Serbian, to “kill” protesters. Another called protesters “disgusting cattle,” also in Serbian.

The 29-year-old Katai joined the Galaxy in December after spending his first two MLS seasons with the Chicago Fire. He has made nine appearances for Serbia’s national team, including three last year in Euro 2020 qualifying matches.

“The LA Galaxy strongly condemned the social posts and requested their immediate removal,” the statement continued. “The LA Galaxy stands firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggests violence or seeks to demean the efforts of those in pursuit of racial equality. The LA Galaxy stand with communities of color, and especially the Black community, in the protests and fight against systemic racism, social inequality, bigotry and violence.”

Katai signed with the Galaxy as a free agent on Dec. 31. He scored 18 goals in 62 appearances over the previous two seasons for the Fire, who acquired him from Alavés in Spain's La Liga.

Katai got off to an impressive start to his MLS career with 12 league goals in his debut season for the Fire, but his production slumped last year, leading Chicago to decline its team option for 2020.

He spent the first eight years of his pro career in Europe, including 69 games with Serbian powerhouse Red Star Belgrade.

FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, LA Galaxy forward Aleksandar Katai controls the ball against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif. The Galaxy will meet with Katai on Thursday, June 4, to discuss a series of alarming social media posts by his wife. Tea Katai made the since-deleted posts on her Instagram Story this week, the Galaxy confirmed Wednesday night in a statement. The team will meet with Katai to "determine next steps.” less FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, LA Galaxy forward Aleksandar Katai controls the ball against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif. The Galaxy will ... more Photo: Alex Gallardo, AP Photo: Alex Gallardo, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close LA Galaxy to meet with Katai after wife's social media posts 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Katai started the first two games of the current MLS season for the Galaxy, who expected him to become a key part of their attack alongside Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Cristian Pavón.

MLS play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but several Galaxy players returned to the club's training complex two weeks ago to begin individual workouts and rehabilitation.

MLS and its players' union agreed to a six-year labor contract on Wednesday. The teams are expected to return to competition with a five-week tournament in Florida this summer.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports