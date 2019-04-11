LA Galaxy sign Costa Rican defender Giancarlo Gonzalez

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy have signed Costa Rican defender Giancarlo Gonzalez.

The Galaxy announced the move Thursday for Gonzalez, who had been in Italy's Serie A since 2014.

The 31-year-old Gonzalez joined Palermo in 2014 and moved to Bologna nearly two years ago. Before that, he played 17 games for the Columbus Crew in 2014 in his only prior MLS experience.

Gonzalez also has appeared in two World Cups for Costa Rica.

After missing the playoffs in the past two seasons, the five-time MLS champion Galaxy are off to a strong start under new coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto. LA is 4-1-0 and in third place in the Western Conference heading into a home match against Philadelphia on Saturday night.

