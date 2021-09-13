L.A. Rams 34, Chicago 14

Chicago 0 7 7 0 \u2014 14 L.A. Rams 10 3 14 7 \u2014 34 First Quarter LAR_Jefferson 67 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:50. LAR_FG Gay 53, 4:44. Second Quarter LAR_FG Gay 22, 11:42. Chi_Montgomery 3 run (Santos kick), :40. Third Quarter LAR_Kupp 56 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 14:02. Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 4:21. LAR_Henderson 1 run (Gay kick), 1:25. Fourth Quarter LAR_R.Woods 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:22. A_70,445. ___ Chi LAR First downs 24 18 Total Net Yards 322 386 Rushes-yards 26-134 23-74 Passing 188 312 Punt Returns 1-3 0-0 Kickoff Returns 4-106 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 29-40-1 20-26-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-28 1-9 Punts 1-36.0 1-50.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 3-35 4-36 Time of Possession 35:14 24:46 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 16-108, Dalton 2-13, Williams 6-12, Fields 1-3, Goodwin 1-(minus 2). L.A. Rams, Henderson 16-70, Woods 1-7, Michel 1-2, Stafford 5-(minus 5). PASSING_Chicago, Dalton 27-38-1-206, Fields 2-2-0-10. L.A. Rams, Stafford 20-26-0-321. RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 6-35, Kmet 5-42, Mooney 5-26, Goodwin 4-45, Williams 4-28, Byrd 3-19, J.Graham 1-11, Montgomery 1-10. L.A. Rams, Kupp 7-108, Higbee 5-68, Woods 3-27, Jefferson 2-80, D.Jackson 2-21, Henderson 1-17. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.