L.A. Rams 24, New England 3

New England 0 3 0 0 3
L.A. Rams 10 7 7 0 24
First Quarter

LAR_Goff 1 run (Gay kick), 11:21.

LAR_FG Gay 35, 5:16.

Second Quarter

LAR_Young 79 interception return (Gay kick), 14:46.

NE_FG Folk 29, 1:04.

Third Quarter

LAR_Kupp 2 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 1:33.

NE LAR
First downs 10 17
Total Net Yards 220 318
Rushes-yards 29-107 36-186
Passing 113 132
Punt Returns 5-47 1-8
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-13
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-79
Comp-Att-Int 14-23-1 16-25-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-33 1-5
Punts 6-51.7 6-41.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-27 5-35
Time of Possession 28:14 31:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Harris 11-50, Michel 7-22, White 3-16, Newton 7-16, Stidham 1-3. L.A. Rams, Akers 29-171, Goff 4-11, Henderson 2-5, Woods 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_New England, Newton 9-16-1-119, Stidham 5-7-0-27. L.A. Rams, Goff 16-25-1-137.

RECEIVING_New England, Byrd 5-48, Meyers 4-47, Harry 3-49, White 1-2, Harris 1-0. L.A. Rams, Kupp 5-33, Woods 5-32, Higbee 2-34, Akers 2-23, Everett 1-9, Reynolds 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.