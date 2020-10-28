Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .251 .336 203 32 51 11 0 12 31 25 61 5 1 4
Seager .400 .556 20 7 8 0 0 2 5 6 4 1 0 0
Pederson .400 .500 10 2 4 0 0 1 3 2 2 0 0 0
Turner .320 .346 25 5 8 4 0 2 2 1 8 0 0 0
Muncy .318 .444 22 3 7 1 0 1 6 5 4 0 0 1
Betts .269 .321 26 5 7 2 0 2 3 2 7 4 0 0
Taylor .217 .250 23 2 5 1 0 1 3 1 11 0 0 2
Hernández .200 .273 10 1 2 1 0 0 2 1 3 0 0 0
Smith .167 .231 24 3 4 1 0 1 2 2 10 0 0 1
Pollock .167 .286 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0
Barnes .154 .267 13 2 2 0 0 1 2 2 3 0 1 0
Bellinger .136 .208 22 2 3 0 0 1 3 2 6 0 0 0
Ríos .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 4 2 3.52 6 6 2 53.2 42 22 21 9 16 70
Graterol 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 2.0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Kolarek 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 1
McGee 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Wood 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 4.0 2 0 0 0 1 5
Buehler 1 0 1.50 1 1 0 6.0 3 1 1 0 1 10
Kershaw 2 0 2.31 2 2 0 11.2 7 3 3 1 3 14
González 1 0 2.45 4 0 0 3.2 2 1 1 0 2 3
Urías 0 0 2.57 2 1 1 7.0 4 2 2 2 1 13
Kelly 0 0 4.50 2 0 0 2.0 2 1 1 0 0 3
Báez 0 0 5.40 3 0 0 3.1 3 2 2 2 1 3
Gonsolin 0 1 6.00 2 2 0 3.0 4 2 2 2 3 5
Treinen 0 0 6.75 3 0 1 2.2 2 2 2 0 1 5
Floro 0 0 9.00 3 0 0 2.0 2 2 2 0 0 2
May 0 0 9.00 2 0 0 3.0 5 3 3 1 0 3
Jansen 0 1 10.80 2 0 0 1.2 3 3 2 1 1 2